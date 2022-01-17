Chhattisgarh: BJYM leader among five held for attempting to kill cop in Durg

Five persons, including a local Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader, were arrested for allegedly attacking and attempting to kill a policeman in Durg district in Chhattisgarh, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place late Sunday night near a mall in Junwani area after a patrolling team of Smriti Nagar police post reached there on being alerted about a scuffle underway between two groups, the official said.

“On seeing the cops, the people engaged in the scuffle tried to flee. When constable Savinder Singh tried to catch them, one person stabbed him with a knife, leaving him seriously injured. He has been hospitalized,'' he said.

Praveen Vishwal (33), Veeru Sonkar (25), K Hemant (25), Deepak Singh (19) and one more person has been arrested, while one accused is on the run, he informed.

Vishwal is general secretary of BJYM's Bhilai wing and had unsuccessfully contested the recently held Bhilai Municipal Corporation poll on a BJP ticket, the official said.

BJP Durg district president Virendra Sahu said the party will inform the senior leadership about Vishwal's alleged involvement in the offence and further action will be taken accordingly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)