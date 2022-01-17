Left Menu

Terrorists hurl grenade towards Police Control Room in Srinagar, no damage caused

At about 1945hrs, unknown terrorists hurled a grenade towards PCR Kashmir. However, in this terror incident no one was injured, a police spokesman said in a statement.He said the area outside PCR Complex, which is located near the Civil Secretariat, has been cordoned off and a search operation was underway.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-01-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 22:00 IST
Terrorists hurl grenade towards Police Control Room in Srinagar, no damage caused
  • Country:
  • India

Terrorists Monday hurled a grenade towards the Police Control Room here but there was no damage done in the attack, police said. ''At about 1945hrs, unknown terrorists hurled a grenade towards PCR Kashmir. However, in this terror incident no one was injured,'' a police spokesman said in a statement.

He said the area outside PCR Complex, which is located near the Civil Secretariat, has been cordoned off and a search operation was underway. ''Police has registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law and investigation is in progress. Officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022