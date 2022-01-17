Left Menu

Tunisia military court orders release of two opposition figures -lawyer

Reuters | Updated: 17-01-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 22:29 IST
Tunisia's military court has ordered the release of two prominent opposition figures including Seifeddine Makhlouf, head of the conservative Karama party, Makhlouf's lawyer told Reuters on Monday.

Makhlouf and party member Nidal Saudi were arrested last September and charged with assaulting policemen.

