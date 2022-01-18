U.S. Blinken condemns Houthi attacks on UAE - WAM

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned attacks by Yemen's Houthi movement on the United Arab Emirates on Monday in a phone call with his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, UAE's state news agency WAM reported.

The Iran-aligned Houthi group attacked the UAE in what the group said was an operation using missiles and drones, setting off explosions in fuel trucks that killed three people and causing a fire near the airport of Abu Dhabi.

