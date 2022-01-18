Criminal held after brief encounter with Delhi Police
Delhi Police on Monday night arrested one criminal after a brief encounter in the outer north area of the national capital.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2022 09:36 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 09:36 IST
- Country:
- India
According to the police, more than 10 rounds were fired from both sides.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
