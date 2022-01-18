Left Menu

Illegal sand mining: ED raids multiple locations in Punjab 

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2022 10:50 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 10:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: wikipedia
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided multiple locations in poll-bound Punjab as part of a money laundering probe against companies involved in illegal sand mining in the border state, officials said.

They said at least 10-12 locations in the state are being covered by the officials of the federal agency and the action is being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Some people with political links are also stated to have been covered.

The state is poll-bound with voting slated to take place for its 117 assembly seats on February 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

