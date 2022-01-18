India to provide assistance to the families of two Indians killed in UAE: Envoy

India has said that it will provide “whatever assistance'' is possible to the families of the two Indian citizens killed in a suspected Houthi drone attack near the Abu Dhabi airport that sparked multiple explosions in the United Arab Emirates' capital.

Two Indians and a Pakistani national were killed and six others injured in Monday's attack claimed by Houthi rebels in Yemen. The explosions were caused by ''small flying objects'', possibly drones, that hit three petroleum tankers in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking to The National newspaper on Monday, India’s Ambassador to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir, said the Indian government would provide “whatever assistance is possible” to the families of the two deceased Indian citizens.

The Indian embassy is yet to announce the names of the two Indians killed in the attack.

Meanwhile, messages of condemnation and solidarity have poured in from various quarters, a day after the drone attack.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia called Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The Saudi Crown Prince expressed his deepest condolences for the deceased and his wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured. Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also condemned the attack in “the strongest terms.” The UAE reserves the right to respond to these terrorist attacks and criminal escalation,” a statement from the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said.

Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed said that the drone attacks, which struck Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) fuel facilities and the airport, will not go unpunished. The UAE has been part of a Saudi-led military campaign against the Houthi rebels in Yemen since 2015. Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also received a phone call from King Abdullah of Jordan, during which he condemned the Houthi attack on facilities and civil areas in the UAE.

The King affirmed Jordan’s support for the UAE in facing threats to its security and expressed his condolences.

US Secretary of State,Antony Blinken also called Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to affirm the US’ condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist attack of the terrorist Houthi militia on civil areas and facilities in the UAE.

