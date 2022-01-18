Left Menu

Identities of two Indians killed in drone attack in UAE established; two Indians among six injured

The two were discharged on Monday night after medical treatment.On Monday, two Indians and a Pakistani national were killed and six others injured in the attack claimed by Houthi rebels in Yemen.The explosions were caused by small flying objects, possibly drones, that hit three petroleum tankers in Abu Dhabi.The embassy in Abu Dhabi said on Tuesday that the identities of the two deceased Indian nationals have been established.IndembAbuDhabi officials are in touch with their family members.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 18-01-2022 12:31 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 12:26 IST
Identities of two Indians killed in drone attack in UAE established; two Indians among six injured
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The identities of the two Indian nationals killed in Monday's suspected Houthi drone attacks near the Abu Dhabi airport that sparked multiple explosions in the United Arab Emirates' capital have been established, the Indian Embassy said on Tuesday.

The mission also said that two Indians were among six injured in the attacks. The two were discharged on Monday night after medical treatment.

On Monday, two Indians and a Pakistani national were killed and six others injured in the attack claimed by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The explosions were caused by ''small flying objects'', possibly drones, that hit three petroleum tankers in Abu Dhabi.

The embassy in Abu Dhabi said on Tuesday that the identities of the two deceased Indian nationals have been established.

"@IndembAbuDhabi officials are in touch with their family members. The Mission is working closely with UAE authorities, including ADNOC, for early repatriation of mortal remains," it tweeted.

However, the embassy has not revealed their identities.

''Of the 6 injured, 2 are Indian nationals. After receiving the medical treatment they were discharged yesterday night. We thank the UAE Government @MoFAICUAE & @AdnocGroup for their support,'' the embassy tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global
3
IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

 Portugal
4
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022