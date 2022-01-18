Left Menu

Belarus says joint drills with Russia to run Feb. 10-20

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-01-2022 14:06 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 14:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Russia

Joint military drills involving Russian and Belarusian forces in ex-Soviet Belarus will run from Feb. 10-20, the Belarusian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

Minsk said on Monday that Russian military forces and hardware had begun arriving in Belarus for joint drills amid soaring tensions between East and West over Ukraine.

