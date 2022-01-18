NCGG and NIRD & PR sign MoU to promote inclusive good governance

In order to promote inclusive good governance, strengthening of local institutions and effective implementation of government programmes, the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), Government of India, and National Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (NIRD & PR), Hyderabad signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday, 17th Jan'22.

The main purpose of having this agreement is to focus on different collaborative activities by drawing upon the strengths of these two national institutions for bringing better good governance mechanisms into practice across all programmes and schemes.

Both the institutions agreed to exchange knowledge and take up capacity building of functionaries at all levels of government, including Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs).

The MoU will not only help in application of good governance principles in true spirit but will also ensure their effective implementation in terms of transparency and accountability in utilisation of public funds in intended manner for delivering services to benefit rural communities. Many key mutual areas of interest were identified as actionable points, including leveraging e-governance at panchayat level, documenting good governance models at panchayat level, simplification of forms among others and best practices of the rural governance. NCGG has suggested to identify the bench mark of the indexing of Rural Governance at the panchayat level.

The MoU signing ceremony was held online between Shri V. Srinivas, Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DAR&PG), Government of India & Director General, National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) and Dr. G Narendra Kumar, Director General (NIRDPR) with team of officials – Prof. Poonam Singh, Dr. A.P. Singh and Dr. B.S. Bisht senior faculty from NCGG and Shri Shashi Bhushan, Deputy Director General, Dr. Partha Pratim Sahu and Dr. Srikanth faculty from NIRDPR.

(With Inputs from PIB)