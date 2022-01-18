Two men get 20 years RI each for gangraping minor girl in Jharkhand

A POCSO court in Jharkhand's Bokaro district has sentenced two men to 20 years rigorous imprisonment each for kidnapping and gangraping a 17-year-old girl repeatedly for 15 days four years ago.

The court of POCSO Special Additional Judicial Magistrate III Rajiv Ranjan on Monday convicted Ghulam Ansari and Razzaq Ansari in the case.

Razzaq Ansari's son Sarfaraz Ansari, the third accused in the case, was earlier sentenced to 20 years rigorous imprisonment, prosecution counsel Sanjay Kumar Jha said.

The trio had kidnapped the girl while she went out at dawn to relieve herself. She was taken to a house where she was repeatedly gangraped for 15 days. An FIR in the case was registered with Chandankiyari police station on January 19, 2018, Jha added.

