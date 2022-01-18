Left Menu

Ex Eskom senior manager loses application to have forfeiture order

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) was subsequently granted an order to seize at least R11.5 million held in accounts belonging to the two.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 18-01-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 15:33 IST
Ex Eskom senior manager loses application to have forfeiture order
According to Makgotho, the tribunal dismissed the application with costs as their case had “no merit”. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Former Eskom senior manager for Coal Operations, Petrus Mazibuko, has lost his leave to appeal application to have a R11.5 million forfeiture order against him set aside by the Special Tribunal.

This after it was found that Mazibuko unlawfully benefitted from an Eskom coal transporting contract awarded to a company linked to his company and that of his brother.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) was subsequently granted an order to seize at least R11.5 million held in accounts belonging to the two.

According to Tribunal spokesperson, Advocate Selby Makgotho, Mazibuko, his brother Shadrack and their companies sought to appeal the forfeiture order on several grounds at a higher court.

"Mazibuko, his brother Shadrack, and Thephunokheja Projects (Pty) Ltd…contend that in granting the final relief, the Special Tribunal erred in its assessment of the facts and application of the law.

"They alleged that the Special Tribunal exercised its discretion on incorrect facts," Makgotho said.

According to Makgotho, the tribunal dismissed the application with costs as their case had "no merit".

"Judge Thina Siwendu found that there were no prospects of success and that there were no compelling reasons why the matter must be heard by a Full Court as Mazibuko had prayed for. Judge Siwendu found no merit in the complaint and that the orders were competent in the context of civil forfeiture orders before the Special Tribunal," he said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global
3
IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

 Portugal
4
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022