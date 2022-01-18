MP: Patwari held by Lokayukta cops for bribery

A Madhya Pradesh revenue official was held on Tuesday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000 for processing a land transfer deed, a Lokayukta police official said.

Abhinav Chaturvedi, a patwari, had demanded Rs 40,000 from a man for transferring a house on a plot of land in Savarkar Colony in Shivpuri, Lokayukta Inspector Kavindra Singh Chouhan said.

''The man approached us and the patwari was held in a trap while accepting Rs 35,000. The kin of the patwari misbehaved with the Lokayukta team during the operation to nab him, and personnel had to be called from nearby Kotwali police station to rein them in,'' he said.

Chaturvedi has been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.

