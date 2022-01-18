4 more held for 19-year-old man's murder

Police on Tuesday said they took into custody four more people, who allegedly had direct involvement in the murder of a 19-year-old man whose body was dumped in front of a police station here.

Among the four, three had a clear criminal background and the fourth person was an auto-rickshaw driver who had no such history so far, Kottayam SP D Shilpa told a press conference here.

The arrest of the notorious gangster Jomon K Jose, 40, was already recorded in the shocking incident, which triggered widespread protest across the State. Shan Babu, 19, was allegedly tortured and killed by Jose and his fellow gangsters on Sunday night, police said.

The autorickshaw, in which the accused had traveled, was seized, the police said.

Though the prime accused earlier claimed only he was involved in the crime, the hand of others was revealed during the further probe.

There was widespread criticism against the police in the wake of the incident but the IPS officer said there was no lapse on the side of the force as it sprung into action soon after the deceased man's mother lodged a complaint of her son missing on Sunday night.

According to the inquest report, Babu was subjected to cruel torture before the murder and there were 38 injury marks on his body.

The body was handed over to the family after completing the postmortem here on Tuesday.

Jose had tried to escape after placing the body of Babu in front of the Kottayam East police station, which is also close to the District Collectorate and the office of the Superintendent of Police.

However, the police managed to overpower Jose who was allegedly under the influence of drugs. Babu was rushed to a hospital by the police but he has declared brought dead.

