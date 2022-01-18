Two PWD officials held for accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe each in MP

The Lokayukta Police on Tuesday nabbed two officials of the Madhya Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) while they were accepting bribes of Rs one lakh each from a contractor for clearing his bill in Chhindwara district, an officer said.

A team of Lokayukta's Jabalpur office nabbed PWD Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Vijay Chouhan and Sub Engineer (SE) Hemant Kumar Punj while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh each at their residences in Chhindwara, Lokayukta (Jabalpur) Deputy Superintendent of Police, JP Verma said.

He said that a contractor from Chhindwara had complained against Chouhan and Punj alleging that they had been demanding Rs 2.40 lakh for clearing the bill of Rs 3 lakh related to the installation of roadside signboards, he said.

After the complaint, a trap was laid and the officials were held. A case was registered against the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)