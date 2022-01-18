Two PWD officials held for accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe each in MP
- Country:
- India
The Lokayukta Police on Tuesday nabbed two officials of the Madhya Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) while they were accepting bribes of Rs one lakh each from a contractor for clearing his bill in Chhindwara district, an officer said.
A team of Lokayukta's Jabalpur office nabbed PWD Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Vijay Chouhan and Sub Engineer (SE) Hemant Kumar Punj while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh each at their residences in Chhindwara, Lokayukta (Jabalpur) Deputy Superintendent of Police, JP Verma said.
He said that a contractor from Chhindwara had complained against Chouhan and Punj alleging that they had been demanding Rs 2.40 lakh for clearing the bill of Rs 3 lakh related to the installation of roadside signboards, he said.
After the complaint, a trap was laid and the officials were held. A case was registered against the Prevention of Corruption Act.
