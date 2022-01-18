Left Menu

Two PWD officials held for accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe each in MP

PTI | Jabalpur/Chhindwara | Updated: 18-01-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 17:08 IST
Two PWD officials held for accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe each in MP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Lokayukta Police on Tuesday nabbed two officials of the Madhya Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) while they were accepting bribes of Rs one lakh each from a contractor for clearing his bill in Chhindwara district, an officer said.

A team of Lokayukta's Jabalpur office nabbed PWD Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Vijay Chouhan and Sub Engineer (SE) Hemant Kumar Punj while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh each at their residences in Chhindwara, Lokayukta (Jabalpur) Deputy Superintendent of Police, JP Verma said.

He said that a contractor from Chhindwara had complained against Chouhan and Punj alleging that they had been demanding Rs 2.40 lakh for clearing the bill of Rs 3 lakh related to the installation of roadside signboards, he said.

After the complaint, a trap was laid and the officials were held. A case was registered against the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global
3
IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

 Portugal
4
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022