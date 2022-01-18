BSF recovers 3 IEDs from Odisha's Malkangiri

Border Security Force (BSF) recovered three IEDs from Malkangiri on Tuesday.

The three tiffin IEDs were recovered adjacent to the foot track connecting villages Sadaram and Bhajaguda, thwarting a possible threat to operating troops in Swabhiman Anchal, Malkangiri, said BSF.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

