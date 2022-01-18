BSF recovers 3 IEDs from Odisha's Malkangiri
Border Security Force (BSF) recovered three IEDs from Malkangiri on Tuesday.
ANI | Malkangiri (Odisha) | Updated: 18-01-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 18:54 IST
- Country:
- India
The three tiffin IEDs were recovered adjacent to the foot track connecting villages Sadaram and Bhajaguda, thwarting a possible threat to operating troops in Swabhiman Anchal, Malkangiri, said BSF.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
