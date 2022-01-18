Left Menu

BSF recovers 3 IEDs from Odisha's Malkangiri

Border Security Force (BSF) recovered three IEDs from Malkangiri on Tuesday.

ANI | Malkangiri (Odisha) | Updated: 18-01-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 18:54 IST
Three tiffin IEDs recovered by BSF . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The three tiffin IEDs were recovered adjacent to the foot track connecting villages Sadaram and Bhajaguda, thwarting a possible threat to operating troops in Swabhiman Anchal, Malkangiri, said BSF.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

