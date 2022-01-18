Insas rifle snatched by dacoits from cops recovered in MP

An Insas rifle snatched from a police party nearly two weeks ago was recovered from an alleged dacoit on Tuesday in Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh, a senior official said.

The accused, identified only as Aakesh, was arrested from Alirajpur district along with the Insas rifle, Inspector General (IG) Rural Rakesh Gupta told reporters.

The 20-year-old is a member of a gang of dacoits which had snatched the rifle from a police party under the Badgonda police station area on January 6 by pelting stones at law enforcement personnel, he said.

Gupta said though there were no cartridges in the snatched rifle, cops wanted to recover the firearm (Insas is short for Indian Small Arms System), designed and manufactured in India, as soon as possible to prevent it from getting misused.

He said the same gang of dacoits, while attempting to enter a house, had also snatched an air gun from a private security guard, but when they were challenged by policemen, they escaped leaving behind the weapon (air gun).

A local court remanded Aakesh to police custody till January 24 and efforts were on to nab the other members of the gang, the IG added.

