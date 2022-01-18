Man allegedly killed by debtor for Rs 8,000 in Gurugram

A 30-year-old man was killed allegedly by his debtor who owed him Rs 8,000 in Pataudi area, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased is identified as Mahesh, a resident of Jaitpur village.

According to the victim's father Ranbir Singh, a person named Mangal Singh owed Mahesh Rs 8,000. On Monday evening, a clash ensued between the two when Mahesh confronted Singh at his house.

In a fit of anger, Singh and his relatives allegedly attacked Mahesh with axe and iron rod, leaving him seriously injured.

On learning about the attack on his son, Ranbir Singh rushed to Mangal Singh's house and saw Mahesh lay in a pool of blood. He died during treatment at the civil hospital in Rewari, police said.

According to the police, Mahesh had informed his father that Mangal Singh, a person named Ravi and his uncle had attacked him.

An FIR has been registered against the three men and they are booked under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Pataudi police station, police said. Assistant sub-inspector Azad Singh informed that media that the accused are absconding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)