SP MLA Pinki Yadav, others booked for violating model code, Covid guidelines

PTI | Sambhal | Updated: 18-01-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 19:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party MLA from Asmoli Pinki Yadav and dozens of unknown people have been booked for allegedly violating the Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct and coronavirus guidelines, police said Tuesday. Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said that Yadav was addressing a crowd of 50-60 people in Atrasi village Monday evening where the participants were neither wearing masks nor maintaining safe distance among themselves.

The Election Commission has suspended physical election rallies in five poll-bound states including Uttar Pradesh in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

