SP MLA Pinki Yadav, others booked for violating model code, Covid guidelines
- Country:
- India
Samajwadi Party MLA from Asmoli Pinki Yadav and dozens of unknown people have been booked for allegedly violating the Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct and coronavirus guidelines, police said Tuesday. Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said that Yadav was addressing a crowd of 50-60 people in Atrasi village Monday evening where the participants were neither wearing masks nor maintaining safe distance among themselves.
The Election Commission has suspended physical election rallies in five poll-bound states including Uttar Pradesh in view of the coronavirus pandemic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Advisory to be issued to all parties on all kinds of electoral offences, strict adherence to model code of conduct: EC.
Any violation of model code of conduct, coming into effect with announcement of election schedule, will be strictly dealt with: EC.
UP polls: Cong's Imran Masood who is likely to join SP booked for violating COVID norms, Model Code of Conduct
UP polls: Minister accused of inaugurating incomplete bridge before model code came into force
BJP MLA booked for violating model code