3 months after 3-yr-old raped, killed, court awards convict death sentence in UP's Fatehpur

PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 18-01-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 19:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a little over three months after he raped and killed a 3-year-old girl, a POCSO court awarded capital punishment to the convict here, officials said on Tuesday.

Special Judge Mohammed Ahmad Khan of the Additional District and Sessions Court, which is also the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court, on Monday pronounced death sentence on Dinesh Paswan (28), who raped and killed the girl on October 15, 2021, government counsel Sehdev Gupta told reporters here.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict.

The girl, who was living with her maternal grandmother, was playing in front of her house when Paswan took her away on October 15, officials said.

She was found dead in his rented room in the neighbourhood the same evening.

The police had filed the chargesheet in a week after the incident.

