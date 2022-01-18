Left Menu

Blinken, in call with Russia's Lavrov, urges Ukraine de-escalation -State Dept

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-01-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 20:09 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday, urging a diplomatic path to de-escalate tensions surrounding Russia's military build-up in and near Ukraine, the State Department said.

Blinken reiterated the United States' commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and said any discussion of European security must include NATO allies and European partners, including Ukraine, the department said in a statement. (Reporting By Paul Grant; editing by Susan Heavey)

