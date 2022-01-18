9-year-old girl, infant sibling drown in Noida drain

A nine-year-old girl and her 10-month-old brother allegedly drowned in an open drain outside their house in Noida, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place Monday evening when the siblings were playing outside their home in Sector 85, the police said.

''The children were playing outside the house but had not returned home, prompting their father to start looking for them. The father noticed that they had drowned in the stinking drain filled with waste but somehow pulled them out,'' a police official said.

The children were rushed to a private hospital but could not be saved, the official said, adding the post mortem was conducted on Tuesday and the bodies have been handed over to the family.

The police said they have not received any complaint from the family in the matter but were probing it to ascertain facts in the case.

