Tribal girl gangraped in Jharkhand, 3 accused arrested

A tribal girl was gangraped in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district, following which three accused were arrested, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place near Balsota Sarna Toli village in Bhandra police station area when the girl was returning home on Monday night, officer-in-charge Abhishek Kumar Tiwari said.

Six local youths dragged her to a nearby banana grove and gangraped her, he said.

The girl narrated the incident to her parents, who lodged a police complaint, the officer said.

Three accused were arrested on Tuesday and a manhunt has been launched to nab the remaining three, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)