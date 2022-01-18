Left Menu

Tunisia extends state of emergency by a month till Feb. 18

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 18-01-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 22:02 IST
  • Tunisia

President Kais Saied on Tuesday extended Tunisia's state of emergency by a month until Feb. 18, the official gazette said.

The North African nation has been under a state of emergency since 2015 after an attack in which several presidential guards were killed. (Reporting By Tarek Amara Editing by Gareth Jones)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

