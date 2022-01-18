Tunisia extends state of emergency by a month till Feb. 18

President Kais Saied on Tuesday extended Tunisia's state of emergency by a month until Feb. 18, the official gazette said.

The North African nation has been under a state of emergency since 2015 after an attack in which several presidential guards were killed. (Reporting By Tarek Amara Editing by Gareth Jones)

