Left Menu

125th birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose to be celebrated at Bengaluru's Jakkur Flying School, says CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the 125th birth anniversary of legendary freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose will be celebrated at Jakkur Flying School, Bengaluru, adding that about 100 National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets and commanders will participate in it.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 18-01-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 22:43 IST
125th birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose to be celebrated at Bengaluru's Jakkur Flying School, says CM Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the 125th birth anniversary of legendary freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose will be celebrated at Jakkur Flying School, Bengaluru, adding that about 100 National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets and commanders will participate in it. It has also been decided to invite Union Minister Rajiv Chandrashekhar will be invited for the programme.

Bommai was chairing a virtual meeting with senior officials on preparations for Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's 125 birth anniversary, which falls on January 23. The Chief Minister also said that the birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose will be celebrated in all schools and colleges with meaningful and inspirational programmes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global
4
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022