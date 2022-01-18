Clubhouse chat targets Muslim women; FIR registered after DCW notice to Delhi Police

The Delhi Commission for Women Tuesday issued a notice to the Delhi Police demanding action against some people who made ''obscene comments against Muslim women'' on an app, following which an FIR was registered against unknown persons. In its notice to the Cyber Crime Cell, the panel said it had taken sou-moto cognisance of a video posted on Twitter which showed a Clubhouse conversation where Muslim women and girls were being referred to in a disparaging way.

''In the said conversation, the participants are clearly heard making obscene, vulgar and derogatory remarks targeting Muslim women and girls. The Commission took strong note of the case and has sought from Delhi police urgent and strict action against the persons involved,'' the panel said.

It asked the police to register an FIR immediately and arrest the accused. ''''The Delhi Police has been given five days to submit a detailed action taken report to the Commission,'' the panel added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations) KPS Malhotra said that an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code in the matter and an investigation is underway.

The sections include 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 354 A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), according to police.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, “Someone tagged me on Twitter the detailed audio conversation on the Clubhouse app which targeted Muslim women and girls and made disgusting sexual comments against them. I feel outraged over the fact that such incidents are increasing in the country. Strongest action needs to be taken against the culprits and that's why I have issued a notice to Delhi Police seeking immediate FIR and arrests in the matter.'' This comes days after hundreds of Muslim women were listed for “auction” on the Bulli Bai mobile application with photographs sourced without permission, and doctored. The app appeared to be a clone of Sulli Deals which triggered a similar row last year.

