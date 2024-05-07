Left Menu

27 per cent increase in number of tourists to Egypt in four months: Vice Minister for Tourism

The total number of tourists visiting Egypt during the first four months of 2024 increased by 27 per cent, supported by inbound tourism from Arab countries, which witnessed a 54 per cent growth compared to the same period in 2023, according to Ghada Shalaby, Vice Minister for Tourism of Egypt.

Dubai [UAE], May 7 (ANI/WAM): The total number of tourists visiting Egypt during the first four months of 2024 increased by 27 per cent, supported by inbound tourism from Arab countries, which witnessed a 54 per cent growth compared to the same period in 2023, according to Ghada Shalaby, Vice Minister for Tourism of Egypt. In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Shalaby said during her participation in the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai today that Egypt's participation in the global event comes within the framework of the measures taken by the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism to encourage more Arab tourist movement, especially from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

She expressed optimism about the tourism season in 2024, coinciding with Egyptian measures to support promotional programmes, facilitate tourist visas, and target new markets such as India, Australia, and Turkiye. She noted the presence of nearly 70 Egyptian companies, as well as Egyptian investors and stakeholders in the tourism, aviation, hotel, and hospitality sectors, aiming to engage and explore future partnerships with their counterparts from the GCC countries and the Middle East while attracting more foreign investments from new markets worldwide. (ANI/WAM)

