Cambodia to resume treason trial of opposition leader

Cambodia is set to resume the treason trial on Wednesday of banned opposition party leader Kem Sokha after a two-year delay due to the pandemic, in a case condemned by the United States as politically motivated.

Kem Sokha was arrested in 2017 and his opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) was banned ahead of a 2018 election that was swept by the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) of Prime Minister Hun Sen. CNRP has since been decimated https://reut.rs/3FFbMI7, with many of its members arrested or fleeing into exile in what activists say is a sweeping crackdown designed to thwart challenges to CPP's power monopoly.

"He will go to court to fight the charges," Kem Sokha's lawyer Pheng Heng told Reuters, confirming his attendance. Kem Sokha was freed from house arrest in 2019 but remains banned from political activities.

His daughter urged the court to drop the charges. "It's overdue. The trial should move swiftly, for Cambodia's sake," Monovithya Kem told Reuters.

"He is in strong spirits," she added, referring to his health. The treason charges stem from accusations he was conspiring with the United States to overthrow self-style strongman Hun Sen, who has ruled Cambodia for nearly four decades.

Kem Sokha denies the charges and the United States has dismissed the allegations as "fabricated conspiracy theories https://reut.rs/3tGKnmy ". The U.S. embassy in Phnom Penh urged authorities to stop "politically motivated trials", including that of Kem Sokha and other members of the political opposition, journalists, and labour and environmental activists.

"Promoting democracy and respect for human rights is central to U.S. foreign policy in Cambodia and around the world," embassy spokesperson Chad Roedemeier said. Cambodia's justice ministry said the trials were not politically motivated and urged the U.S. embassy to provide evidence to support its claim and not to interfere.

"This allegation is legally baseless," the ministry's spokesman Chin Malin said. (Editing by Martin Petty)

