U.S. to announce plan to distribute for free high-quality masks -Politico

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2022 04:37 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 04:37 IST
The Biden administration will announce a plan on Wednesday to distribute hundreds of millions of free, high-quality masks through pharmacies and community sites, Politico https://politi.co/3FMJ4VO reported late on Tuesday.

The masks will be N95s that are sourced from the government's Strategic National Stockpile, the report added, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Latest News

