U.S. to announce plan to distribute for free high-quality masks -Politico

The Biden administration will announce a plan on Wednesday to distribute hundreds of millions of free, high-quality masks through pharmacies and community sites, Politico https://politi.co/3FMJ4VO reported late on Tuesday.

The masks will be N95s that are sourced from the government's Strategic National Stockpile, the report added, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

