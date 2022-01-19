Left Menu

J-K: Udhampur Municipal Council undertakes sanitization drive amid rising COVID-19 cases

In view of the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, the Udhampur Municipal Council (UMC) on the instructions of the district administration has stated a massive sanitization drive.

ANI | Udhampur (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-01-2022 11:06 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 11:06 IST
J-K: Udhampur Municipal Council undertakes sanitization drive amid rising COVID-19 cases
Udhampur Municipal Council undertakes sanitization drive amid rising COVID-19 cases. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In view of the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, the Udhampur Municipal Council (UMC) on the instructions of the district administration has stated a massive sanitization drive. Speaking to ANI, Sunil Paroch, councillor, Ward number 2, Udhampur said, "There is a surge in COVID-19 cases in the Udhampur, keeping this in view the district administration and Ward councillor have started a sanitization drive."

The Udhampur administration is taking various measures to curb the spread of coronavirus. Thermal fogging has been conducted in Ward number 2 of Udhampur so that the chances of virus transmission to others can be minimized to the extent possible, Paroch further said.

"We are making an effort to make coronavirus less transmissible. Future preventive measures will be taken further so that people dont come in contact with the coronavirus," Paroch added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
3
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022