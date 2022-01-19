Mumbai: Senior citizen knocked down by speeding car, killed; one held

A 76-year-old man died after being hit by a speeding car on the Western Express Highway here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place near Metro Mall on Tuesday afternoon, and the driver of the errant vehicle has been arrested, an official said.

Atif Asif Ansari, who works for a private security company, was on his way home to Thane when he rammed the car into the victim, the official said.

The victim Gokul Ganpat Shimpi was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead before admission, he said.

Ansari has been booked under section 304-A (causing death by negligence) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and further investigation is underway, the official added.

