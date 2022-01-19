Left Menu

Mumbai: Senior citizen knocked down by speeding car, killed; one held

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-01-2022 13:26 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 13:18 IST
Mumbai: Senior citizen knocked down by speeding car, killed; one held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 76-year-old man died after being hit by a speeding car on the Western Express Highway here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place near Metro Mall on Tuesday afternoon, and the driver of the errant vehicle has been arrested, an official said.

Atif Asif Ansari, who works for a private security company, was on his way home to Thane when he rammed the car into the victim, the official said.

The victim Gokul Ganpat Shimpi was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead before admission, he said.

Ansari has been booked under section 304-A (causing death by negligence) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and further investigation is underway, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
3
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022