Left Menu

U.S. gave $200 mln defense aid to Ukraine in December - official

The U.S. government approved $200 million in additional defensive security assistance to Ukraine in December, a senior State Department official said on Wednesday. "We are committed to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and will continue to provide Ukraine the support it needs," the official told reporters traveling with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 19-01-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 14:22 IST
U.S. gave $200 mln defense aid to Ukraine in December - official
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The U.S. government approved $200 million in additional defensive security assistance to Ukraine in December, a senior State Department official said on Wednesday.

"We are committed to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and will continue to provide Ukraine the support it needs," the official told reporters traveling with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Blinken arrived in Ukraine on Wednesday amid concerns from Kyiv and its Western allies over tens of thousands of Russian troops amassed at the border with Ukraine.

Russia denies planning a new military offensive. Blinken will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
3
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022