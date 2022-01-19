IEDs recovered from J'khand forest

A police team on Wednesday recovered 15 pressure cooker bombs, suspected to have been planted by Maoists, along a non-metalled road in a forest in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, a senior officer said.

Shortly after the explosives were detected in Kaderango forest, a bomb disposal squad cordoned off the area and defused the IEDs, the officer said.

According to the officer, the district police force has launched a massive anti-naxal operation here, on the directive of Superintendent of Police Anand Prakash.

''The police had information that a squad led by CPI (Maoist) leader 'Anal da' planted IEDs in various parts of West Singhbhum, Khunti, Ranchi and Seraikela-Kharswan to cause harm to security personnel,'' he said.

A special team, comprising district armed police force personnel, CRPF jawans and members of its bomb disposal squad, carried out extensive search operations in Kuchai police station area among other places and recovered the IEDs.

Last month, in a similar operation, security personnel had recovered IEDs from Patradih and Dodarda areas of the district.

