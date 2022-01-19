Police shoot dead man in French city of Nice - reports
Police shot dead a man in the southern French city of Nice on Wednesday, as they sought to make arrests over an earlier, suspected murder case, the French prosecutor for Nice told local media.
The Nice shooting comes as concerns over violent crime, and law and order, feature heavily among voters' preoccupations in the French 2022 presidential election.
