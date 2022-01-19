France's Macron: Britain's migration policy responsible for situation in English Channel

The situation of migrants risking their lives when trying to reach Britain by crossing the Channel from France in dinghies will not change as long as London does not adjust its migration policy, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.

Addressing the European Parliament in Strasbourg, Macron reiterated his view that Britain's migration system favours clandestine migration and does not allow for asylum seekers to seek legal ways into the country.

