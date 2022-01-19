Left Menu

France's Macron: Britain's migration policy responsible for situation in English Channel

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 19-01-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 18:16 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The situation of migrants risking their lives when trying to reach Britain by crossing the Channel from France in dinghies will not change as long as London does not adjust its migration policy, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.

Addressing the European Parliament in Strasbourg, Macron reiterated his view that Britain's migration system favours clandestine migration and does not allow for asylum seekers to seek legal ways into the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

