Father, brother arrested for `rape' of minor

The father and a brother of a 16-year-old girl have been arrested here for allegedly raping her, city police said on Wednesday. The victim is a resident of the Dharavi area.

The girl approached the police with a complaint that her father and brother raped her in April 2019, said a police official. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered under IPC section 376 (rape) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act and the two accused were arrested on Monday, he added.

The accused work at a bag manufacturing unit in Dharavi, the official said. Both were produced before a court which remanded them in police custody till January 22, he said, adding that probe was underway.

