Thane: Boy dies after falling into construction pit

A ten-year-old boy died after falling into a pit at a construction site in Dombivli area of the district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Manpada locality.

Satyam Mourya, the victim, went missing while playing near his house around 6 pm on Tuesday. Two hours later, his body was found in a pit at the nearby building construction site, police said. A case of accidental death has been registered.

