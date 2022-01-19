Woman's body recovered after boat capsized in Bihar's West Champaran district

A body of a woman was recovered after a boat capsized in the Bhagwanpur Diyara area of Bihar's West Champaran district, informed police on Wednesday.

Police informed that other searches are underway after the boat capsized from the site. Police officials are present at the spot for further investigation.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

