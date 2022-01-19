Left Menu

Woman's body recovered after boat capsized in Bihar's West Champaran district

A body of a woman was recovered after a boat capsized in the Bhagwanpur Diyara area of Bihar's West Champaran district, informed police on Wednesday.

ANI | West Champaran (Bihar) | Updated: 19-01-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 19:05 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Police informed that other searches are underway after the boat capsized from the site. Police officials are present at the spot for further investigation.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

