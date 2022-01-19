NDMC slaps Rs 44.75 cr demand notice on central govt agency over outstanding dues

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has slapped a demand notice of Rs 44.75 crore on the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for outstanding water and electricity charges, official document shows.

Following the demand notice, the CPWD, a prime construction agency of the central government, has asked its divisions concerned for reconciliation and payments.

However, the document does not show the time period of the outstanding dues. Of the total outstanding dues of Rs 44.75 crore, Rs 25.05 crore is against water dues.

In a letter to CPWD director (finance) on January 17, the NDMC said that the council is not only sending the notices and reminders on a regular basis, but personally calling, ''but deeply regret to inform that we are receiving only part/short payment...'' ''In sum, as on date the following amount (Rs 44.75 crore) is overdue against various divisions of CPWD which needs to be payable at the earliest to keep the council afloat and given council's so far leniency in the matter by deferring disconnecting of supply of connections in persistent default of our bulk consumer of national repute,'' the letter stated.

Following the NDMC's letter, CPWD director (finance) on Wednesday wrote to the divisions concerned with regard to reconciliation of statements and making payments.

The CPWD is a major construction agency of the Centre. It has also been executing the Modi government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project.

