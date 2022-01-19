Left Menu

Policemen allegedly rob bizman's house in Malda, 3 suspended

PTI | Englishbazar | Updated: 19-01-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 20:39 IST
A team of policemen allegedly robbed the house of a businessman in West Bengal's Malda district in the early hours of Wednesday.

Three policemen, including an assistant sub-inspector, of Kaliachak police station were suspended following a preliminary inquiry into the incident, said Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aneesh Sarkar.

A team of policemen went to the house of labour contractor Esraul Sheikh in 52 Bigha area in the dead of the night on the pretext of conducting a raid, police said.

The police team could not provide a valid reason for the raid, Sheikh claimed.

They allegedly robbed Sheikh of Rs 25 lakh in cash, besides some gold, he said.

Sheikh, who provides migrant labourers for construction and other projects across the country, alleged the policemen also thrashed the women of the house and verbally abused them.

He claimed that the cash was in the house for paying labourers who work for him.

An investigation has been ordered into the incident, Sarkar said.

