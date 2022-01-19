Left Menu

Delhi: Tihar inmate swallows mobile phone during checking

The X-ray of the abdomen was done which revealed the likelihood of the presence of mobile phone in the stomach, Srivastava said.An endoscopy was done and the mobile was taken out of the mouth using a snare,he added.This is the tenth incident of a prisoner ingesting a mobile phone that has been reported to us in the last two years, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 21:18 IST
Delhi: Tihar inmate swallows mobile phone during checking
  • Country:
  • India

A 29-year-old inmate of Tihar Jail swallowed a mobile phone out of fear of getting caught by prison officials during checking, police said on Wednesday.

The device was removed from his body after an endoscopy, they said.

A purported video of an X-ray of the inmate’s abdomen with the phone in his stomach has emerged.

According to Director General (Delhi Prisons) Sandeep Goel, the incident took place on January 5 when the jail staff was conducting a check. Afraid of getting caught with a mobile phone, the inmate lodged in Central Jail no 1, swallowed it.

He was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and later, shifted to GB Pant Hospital for treatment, officials said.

The mobile phone was taken out of his body by the doctors through endoscopy, Goel said.

The inmate who is an undertrial in a case of murder has been discharged and is back in the prison, officials said, adding that his condition is stable.

The endoscopy was performed by Dr Siddharth Srivastava from the Department of Gastroenterology, GB Pant Hospital.

''The patient was presented to us on January 15 with ingestion of foreign body. The X-ray of the abdomen was done which revealed the likelihood of the presence of mobile phone in the stomach,'' Srivastava said.

''An endoscopy was done and the mobile was taken out of the mouth using a snare,''he added.

This is the tenth incident of a prisoner ingesting a mobile phone that has been reported to us in the last two years, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022