SCOREBOARD: IND vs SA, 1st ODI

India Innings: KL Rahul c de Kock b Markram 12 Shikhar Dhawan b Maharaj 79 Virat Kohli c Bavuma b Shamsi 51 Rishabh Pant st de Kock b Phehlukwayo 16 Shreyas Iyer c de Kock b Ngidi 17 Venkatesh Iyer c van der Dussen b Ngidi 2 Ravichandran Ashwin b Phehlukwayo 7 Shardul Thakur not out 50 Bhuvneshwar Kumar c Bavuma b Shamsi 4 Jasprit Bumrah not out 14 Extras (B-2, WD-11) 13 Total (For 8 wickets in 50 overs) 265 Fall of wickets: 1-46, 2-138, 3-152, 4-181, 5-182, 6-188, 7-199, 8-214 Bowling: Aiden Markram 6-0-30-1, Marco Jansen 9-0-49-0, Keshav Maharaj 10-0-42-1, Lungi Ngidi 10-0-64-2, Tabraiz Shamsi 10-1-52-2, Andile Phehlukwayo 5-0-26-2.
