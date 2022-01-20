Left Menu

Mizoram reports 984 new COVID-19 cases

Mizoram reported 984 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Thursday.

ANI | Aizawl (Mizoram) | Updated: 20-01-2022 08:46 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 08:46 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Mizoram reported 984 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Thursday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state have risen to 1,56,054. Of these, 9,075 are active cases. The positivity rate is currently at 15.08 per cent.

There were no new discharges and fatalities due to the virus in the last 24 hours, the bulletin informed. With this, the total discharges stand at 1,46,403 and total fatalities at 576.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 159.54 crore mark on Wednesday, the Union Ministry said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

