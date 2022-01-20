Left Menu

China says warned away U.S. warship in South China Sea

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 20-01-2022 11:07 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 10:55 IST
Chinese forces followed and warned away a U.S. warship which entered waters near the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea, the country's military said on Thursday.

The Southern Theatre Command of the People's Liberation Army said the USS Benfold "illegally" sailed into Chinese territorial waters without permission.

The United States frequently carries out what it calls freedom of navigation missions in the disputed waterway to challenge Chinese territorial claims.

