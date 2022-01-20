Maha: One killed, three injured in car accident near Ahmednagar
A woman was killed and three others injured when the car they were travelling in rammed into a portion of a bridge near Maharashtras Ahmednagar in the early hours of Thursday, police said. While entering Ahmednagar from Aurangabad road, their car hit a portion of a bridge in the early hours of Thursday, an inspector from Ahmednagar police station said.
A woman was killed and three others injured when the car they were travelling in rammed into a portion of a bridge near Maharashtra's Ahmednagar in the early hours of Thursday, police said. The accident victims were relatives of four-year-old Swarnav Chavan, who was kidnapped and later rescued in Pune on Wednesday, an official said. Chavan's maternal aunt Sunita Rathod, her husband, and two children were travelling from Nanded to meet him in Pune, he said.
According to the Ahmednagar police, Rathod died on the spot, while her children sustained serious injuries and were admitted to a hospital in Pune and her husband was undergoing treatment in Ahmednagar.
''The family had left Nanded on Wednesday. While entering Ahmednagar from Aurangabad road, their car hit a portion of a bridge in the early hours of Thursday,'' an inspector from Ahmednagar police station said. Son of a medical professional, Swarnav Chavan had allegedly been kidnapped from the city eight days ago, and was found at a construction site in Pimpri Chinchwad area on Wednesday.
