Left Menu

Maha: One killed, three injured in car accident near Ahmednagar

A woman was killed and three others injured when the car they were travelling in rammed into a portion of a bridge near Maharashtras Ahmednagar in the early hours of Thursday, police said. While entering Ahmednagar from Aurangabad road, their car hit a portion of a bridge in the early hours of Thursday, an inspector from Ahmednagar police station said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 20-01-2022 14:20 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 13:55 IST
Maha: One killed, three injured in car accident near Ahmednagar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was killed and three others injured when the car they were travelling in rammed into a portion of a bridge near Maharashtra's Ahmednagar in the early hours of Thursday, police said. The accident victims were relatives of four-year-old Swarnav Chavan, who was kidnapped and later rescued in Pune on Wednesday, an official said. Chavan's maternal aunt Sunita Rathod, her husband, and two children were travelling from Nanded to meet him in Pune, he said.

According to the Ahmednagar police, Rathod died on the spot, while her children sustained serious injuries and were admitted to a hospital in Pune and her husband was undergoing treatment in Ahmednagar.

''The family had left Nanded on Wednesday. While entering Ahmednagar from Aurangabad road, their car hit a portion of a bridge in the early hours of Thursday,'' an inspector from Ahmednagar police station said. Son of a medical professional, Swarnav Chavan had allegedly been kidnapped from the city eight days ago, and was found at a construction site in Pimpri Chinchwad area on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
4
French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor opens inquiry -ministry

French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor ope...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022