Left Menu

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy tests positive for COVID-19

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development Of North Eastern Region (DoNER), G Kishan Reddy tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 15:16 IST
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy tests positive for COVID-19
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development Of North Eastern Region (DoNER), G Kishan Reddy tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. The Union Minister is currently under home isolation.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. Following all the necessary protocols, I have isolated myself and I am under home quarantine. I request all those who have recently come in contact with me to isolate themselves and get tested," tweeted Reddy today. Notably, earlier today, the Union Minister virtually addressed the launch ceremony of 'Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ke Ore'.

Meanwhile, India logged 3,17,532 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with a daily positivity rate of 16.41 per cent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
4
French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor opens inquiry -ministry

French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor ope...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022