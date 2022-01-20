Left Menu

Man held with fake currency notes with face value of Rs 6,000 in UP

Ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, a man was arrested with fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 6,000 here, according to police.The accused was identified as Talib, an air-conditioner technician.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 20-01-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 16:06 IST
Man held with fake currency notes with face value of Rs 6,000 in UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, a man was arrested with fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 6,000 here, according to police.

The accused was identified as Talib, an air-conditioner technician. He was arrested in Kanth police station area, the police said on Thursday.

During the ongoing vehicle checking drive because of the upcoming elections, police spotted a man standing near the Jaswantpur culvert on Wednesday. When he was searched, he was found carrying 60 fake notes of Rs 100 denomination, Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said.

During interrogation, the accused told police that he is an air-conditioner technician and often travels to Delhi in private buses to buy AC parts, the SP said.

During a journey, he met a bus conductor, Samasuddin, who gave him fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 20,000 for Rs 8,000, he added.

Talib has been arrested and raids are going on to nab others involved, Kumar said.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
3
French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor opens inquiry -ministry

French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor ope...

 France
4
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022