Thane: Seven arrested for theft of petroleum products

PTI | Thane | Updated: 20-01-2022 16:39 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 16:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Thane Police has arrested seven persons for allegedly stealing petroleum products worth crores of rupees from a storage tank in south Mumbai, an official said on Thursday.

The Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) of Thane crime branch raided a dhaba (eatery) at Ambernath in the district on Wednesday and seized stolen products and four tankers, altogether worth Rs 1.03 crore, he said.

Senior inspector Sanjay Shinde of the AEC said the accused pilfered petroleum-derived industrial chemicals from the storage tank of an Ambernath-based firm at Sewree in south Mumbai.

The stolen chemicals were ferried to a dhaba at Ambernath by tankers and then sold off, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the dhaba when the tankers were being emptied and booked seven persons for theft and other offenses, said inspector Shinde.

The arrested men were identified as Gyanchand Varma (32), Aman Saroja (22), Sanjay Singh (34), Prayagsingh alias Ravi Singh (34), Amar Bahadur Verma (34), Sandeep Varma (26), all from Sewree; and dhaba owner Anil Chikankar (30).

