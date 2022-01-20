Left Menu

Suspecting fidelity, man murders wife

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-01-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 17:37 IST
Suspecting fidelity, man murders wife
Suspecting his wife's fidelity, a man allegedly murdered her in their house, police said on Thursday.

The crime took place in Tirupur, 55 kms from here, and the man, a tempo driver by profession, was arrested, the police said.

He suspected that his wife was in a relationship with a youth while the couple was in Tenkasi before settling down in Tirupur five months ago, the police said.

Even after coming to Tirupur, the driver continued to doubt his wife and would often pick up quarrel with her, they said. During one such quarrel on Wednesday night, he slit the throat of the woman, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

