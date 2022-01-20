Left Menu

Maharashtra's Naupada Police takes Kalicharan Maharaj in custody

Naupada Police of Maharashtra's Thane has taken religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj in its custody in connection with a complaint filed at the police station for making an inflammatory speech at Dharm Sansad last year in December.

ANI | Thane (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-01-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 17:52 IST
Maharashtra's Naupada Police takes Kalicharan Maharaj in custody
Religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj (ANI/file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Naupada Police of Maharashtra's Thane has taken religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj in its custody in connection with a complaint filed at the police station for making an inflammatory speech at Dharm Sansad last year in December. Thane Police took Kalicharan's custody from the Raipur jail. He will be brought to Naupada police station by late tonight.

A case has been registered against Kali Charan at Naupada police station under sections 295 (A) 298, 505 (2) 506, 34 of IPC. An officer and a team of 8 employees are arriving from Raipur Jail from Civil Line Raipur Court through a transfer warrant.

Earlier this month, he was transferred to Chhattisgarh from Pune jail. Kalicharan was arrested by Chhattisgarh police from Madhya Pradesh for his hate speech against minorities at 'Dharam Sansad' held in Raipur on December 26.

"A programme was organised at Natubaug Maidan on December 19 in Pune where Kalicharan made hate speeches that could incite people and hurt religious sentiments," Pune police has said earlier. The other co-accused were Mohanrao Shete, Dipak Nagpure and Capt. Digendra Kumar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022